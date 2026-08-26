Tradable LatAm Charge Card SSN Price (PC0000111)
The live Tradable LatAm Charge Card SSN (PC0000111) price today is $ 1.0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PC0000111 to USD conversion rate is $ 1.0 per PC0000111.
Tradable LatAm Charge Card SSN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 10,750,000, with a circulating supply of 10.75M PC0000111. During the last 24 hours, PC0000111 traded between $ 1.0 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.0, while the all-time low was $ 1.0.
In short-term performance, PC0000111 moved 0.00% in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.
The current Market Cap of Tradable LatAm Charge Card SSN is $ 10.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of PC0000111 is 10.75M, with a total supply of 10750000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.75M.
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In 2040, the price of Tradable LatAm Charge Card SSN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
This project, facilitated by Tradable.xyz on ZKsync Era, tokenizes the company provides a corporate charge card paired with a proprietary expense management saas platform. The notes are issued by Victory Park Capital Advisors under the "LatAm Charge Card Senior Secured Notes" deal, giving on-chain exposure to the underlying cash flows. Tradable integrates traditional and decentralized finance, employing smart contracts for AML/KYC compliance to ensure regulatory standards. The platform enhances liquidity and investor access to the multi‑trillion‑dollar private credit market, streamlining asset management and due diligence via a user‑friendly interface. By leveraging ZKsync Era's scalable and secure infrastructure, the project connects existing financial systems to blockchain rails while preserving data privacy and reducing settlement costs.
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What is the live price of Tradable LatAm Charge Card SSN?
The current valuation sits at $1.0, showing a price movement of 0.0% over the last 24 hours.
How does market sentiment affect PC0000111?
Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.
What is Tradable LatAm Charge Card SSN's market cap and global rank?
With a market capitalization of $10750000, Tradable LatAm Charge Card SSN stands at rank #1143, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.
What is the recent trading activity like?
PC0000111 recorded $-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.
How volatile is PC0000111 today?
The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.
What is today's 24h trading range?
It moved between $1.0 and $1.0, indicating the intraday price strength.
What long-term factors influence Tradable LatAm Charge Card SSN?
Factors include circulating supply (10750000.0 tokens), adoption trends within ZkSync Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Tradable Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.
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