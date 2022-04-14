TracyAI by Virtuals (TRACY) Tokenomics
TracyAI is an advanced artificial intelligence platform that transforms sports analytics and commentary, developed under the leadership of NBA Champion Tristan Thompson and successfully showcased at NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 to over 450 industry leaders including NBA executives, All-Star Darius Garland, and ESPN's Malika Andrews. The platform's rollout includes three distinct products: a free Twitter bot for basic analytics, a token-gated Terminal for advanced analysis, and a groundbreaking 3D sports commentary model. At its core, TracyAI consists of two primary components: a sophisticated 3D sports commentary system and a comprehensive analytics platform. The commentary system provides real-time, interactive analysis during live games, supporting multiple languages and enabling personalized insights for users across different social media platforms. The analytics platform processes extensive NBA statistical data, delivering real-time analysis of both individual and team performance that was previously only available to professional teams and analysts. Built on the Virtuals Protocol ecosystem and utilizing the G.A.M.E. framework, TracyAI integrates seamlessly with professional sports data analytics systems and major broadcasting networks, including ESPN. The platform is supported by a team of experienced AI engineers and developers from leading tech companies, working alongside NBA data analytics professionals to ensure enterprise-grade quality and reliability. Through this comprehensive system, TracyAI bridges the gap between professional-level sports analysis and public accessibility, creating a new standard for sports engagement and understanding.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRACY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRACY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
