Torum (XTM) Tokenomics

Torum (XTM) Information

Torum V2 is a dedicated SocialFi application for NFT owners, creators, and artists to connect and create Web3 identities through 3D AR NFT face filters. The Torum V2 application elevate the traditional limitations of NFT as PFPs by transforming NFTs into ready-to-use face filters, enabling the Web3 community to craft stories and narratives with their NFTs.

Torum V2 empowers NFT creators to express themselves freely with unique, digital, and pseudonymous identities. The application enhances the narrative, storytelling, and mindshare of NFT collections, allowing creators to establish deeper and more engaging connections within the Web3 space.

Official Website:
https://www.torum.com/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.torum.com/torum-v2-whitepaper-1

Torum (XTM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Torum (XTM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.21M
Total Supply:
$ 797.65M
Circulating Supply:
$ 197.89M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 4.88M
All-Time High:
$ 2.45
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00611253
Torum (XTM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Torum (XTM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of XTM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many XTM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

