Torum (XTM) Tokenomics
Torum (XTM) Information
Torum V2 is a dedicated SocialFi application for NFT owners, creators, and artists to connect and create Web3 identities through 3D AR NFT face filters. The Torum V2 application elevate the traditional limitations of NFT as PFPs by transforming NFTs into ready-to-use face filters, enabling the Web3 community to craft stories and narratives with their NFTs.
Torum V2 empowers NFT creators to express themselves freely with unique, digital, and pseudonymous identities. The application enhances the narrative, storytelling, and mindshare of NFT collections, allowing creators to establish deeper and more engaging connections within the Web3 space.
Torum (XTM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Torum (XTM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Torum (XTM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Torum (XTM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XTM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XTM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand XTM's tokenomics, explore XTM token's live price!
XTM Price Prediction
Want to know where XTM might be heading? Our XTM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.