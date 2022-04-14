Torum (XTM) Information

Torum V2 is a dedicated SocialFi application for NFT owners, creators, and artists to connect and create Web3 identities through 3D AR NFT face filters. The Torum V2 application elevate the traditional limitations of NFT as PFPs by transforming NFTs into ready-to-use face filters, enabling the Web3 community to craft stories and narratives with their NFTs.

Torum V2 empowers NFT creators to express themselves freely with unique, digital, and pseudonymous identities. The application enhances the narrative, storytelling, and mindshare of NFT collections, allowing creators to establish deeper and more engaging connections within the Web3 space.