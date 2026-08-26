Tori Staked trUSD Price Today

The live Tori Staked trUSD (STRUSD) price today is $ 1.014, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current STRUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.014 per STRUSD.

Tori Staked trUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 47,582,617, with a circulating supply of 46.91M STRUSD. During the last 24 hours, STRUSD traded between $ 1.014 (low) and $ 1.014 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.016, while the all-time low was $ 1.008.

In short-term performance, STRUSD moved -- in the last hour and -0.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 298.50K.

Tori Staked trUSD (STRUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 47.58M$ 47.58M $ 47.58M Volume (24H) $ 298.50K$ 298.50K $ 298.50K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 47.58M$ 47.58M $ 47.58M Circulation Supply 46.91M 46.91M 46.91M Total Supply 46,913,560.37305218 46,913,560.37305218 46,913,560.37305218

The current Market Cap of Tori Staked trUSD is $ 47.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 298.50K. The circulating supply of STRUSD is 46.91M, with a total supply of 46913560.37305218. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.58M.