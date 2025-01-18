TOPKEK Capital Price (TOPKEK)
The live price of TOPKEK Capital (TOPKEK) today is 0.00163845 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.80M USD. TOPKEK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TOPKEK Capital Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 18.30K USD
- TOPKEK Capital price change within the day is -19.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.10B USD
During today, the price change of TOPKEK Capital to USD was $ -0.000389075335337023.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TOPKEK Capital to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TOPKEK Capital to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TOPKEK Capital to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000389075335337023
|-19.18%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TOPKEK Capital: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.12%
-19.18%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TOPKEK Capital is a token created on DAOS[dot]Fun Platform which started as a fairlaunch raising $75,000 & using the funds to invest across the SOLANA ecosystem, focused on liquid asset investments. As the Assets Under Management [AUM] grows, so does the floor of the token, and we focus on investing in other DAOs & established memes. Providing exposure to our token holders as the DAO is tokenized.
