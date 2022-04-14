TOPCAT in SOL (TOPCAT) Tokenomics
This cat FLIPS. Can you make it to the top?
Discover the secret at the end of the game and win 0.5% of the total supply! At 10 million marketcap that's $50,000!! (must be a $TOPCAT holder to win)
When a holder wins, we'll set up a new challenge with a brand new reward! Don't worry if you're not the best at games, in the future there will be secret puzzles to solve in our game that could win you extra prizes!
Launched stealth, zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced, Fueled by pure memetic power
Understanding the tokenomics of TOPCAT in SOL (TOPCAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TOPCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TOPCAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
