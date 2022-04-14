Tonstakers (TSTON) Tokenomics
Tonstakers (TSTON) Information
Tonstakers introduces a groundbreaking approach to DeFi staking on TON blockchain, enabling users to stake their TON tokens and in return, receive tsTON. tsTON, short for Tonstakers TON, is a liquid staking derivative that represents the staked TON plus accruing rewards, allowing users to remain liquid and participate in other DeFi activities without relinquishing their staking benefits.
This innovative mechanism ensures that while users' TON is staked within the Tonstakers protocol, they hold tsTON as a flexible asset, which can be used across the DeFi ecosystem. The value of tsTON increases with each validation cycle, reflecting the staking rewards earned, thus providing a dynamic and rewarding staking experience.
With strategic partnerships and integrations into platforms like Tonkeeper and OKX, Tonstakers not only prioritizes security and innovation but also enhances user experience by facilitating seamless interaction with the broader TON DeFi ecosystem.
Tonstakers (TSTON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tonstakers (TSTON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Tonstakers (TSTON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Tonstakers (TSTON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TSTON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TSTON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
