Tonoreum (TOR) Information The First PoW / PoL on TON. Tonoreum project employs a unique combination of Proof of Link and Proof of Work algorithms to redefine blockchain usability. Our approach leverages the social dynamics of Telegram to enhance user engagement and network growth through decentralized applications (DApps). Mine $TOR through your builded referral net using telegram channel. Earn free $TOR tokens by completing tasks, referring friends and participating in the Tonoreum game. Official Website: https://www.tonoreum.com Whitepaper: https://www.tonoreum.com/whitepaper

Tonoreum (TOR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tonoreum (TOR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 19.78B $ 19.78B $ 19.78B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 103.79K $ 103.79K $ 103.79K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Tonoreum (TOR) price

Tonoreum (TOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Tonoreum (TOR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TOR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TOR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TOR's tokenomics, explore TOR token's live price!

TOR Price Prediction Want to know where TOR might be heading? Our TOR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

