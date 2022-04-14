TONNEL Network (TONNEL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TONNEL Network (TONNEL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TONNEL Network (TONNEL) Information TONNEL Network is a service that is used to increase the level of anonymity of transactions with cryptocurrencies such as TON and $TONNEL, as well as any JETTON in the TON network. The basic principle of a crypto mixer is to make it impossible to track and link between the sender and recipient of funds. A set of smart contracts eliminates all possible risks. Official Website: https://tonnel.network Whitepaper: https://docs.tonnel.network/

TONNEL Network (TONNEL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TONNEL Network (TONNEL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.06M $ 1.06M $ 1.06M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.14M $ 2.14M $ 2.14M All-Time High: $ 10.27 $ 10.27 $ 10.27 All-Time Low: $ 0.321072 $ 0.321072 $ 0.321072 Current Price: $ 2.01 $ 2.01 $ 2.01 Learn more about TONNEL Network (TONNEL) price

TONNEL Network (TONNEL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TONNEL Network (TONNEL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TONNEL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TONNEL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TONNEL's tokenomics, explore TONNEL token's live price!

