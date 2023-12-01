TonMiner (1RUS) Tokenomics
1RUS TonMiner, an active mining company startup, they have over 1.5 megawatts of electricity at their disposal. They are validators of blockchain projects. Their task is to launch Decentralized Data Centers for processing databases, for mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. To increase the number of enthusiasts and active users supporting the development of Blockchain, Decentralization and artificial intelligence technologies. Increase the production of computing power needed for artificial intelligence. Increase the number of community supporters. Recognition of the TON blockchain, STONfi decentralized exchange and other projects. Launch the Proof of Work and Proof of Stake mining processes; If the launch site is successful, they are ready to scale the project.
Understanding the tokenomics of TonMiner (1RUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 1RUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 1RUS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
