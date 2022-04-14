Tong (TONG) Information

TONG is a simple Memecoin, which means “pain” in mysterious oriental country language. BOTH WATCHING THE BTC GET HIGHER AND HIGHER, AND THE FRIENDS AROUND US BECOMING RICHER AND RICHER, WHILE WE CAN ONLY WATCH AND WATCH, THIS IS VERY TONG!

$TONG Memecoin the first meme project launched by TonUPx. TonUPx will empower innovative projects on TON to thrive. This strategy and TonUPx are essential parts of TonUP’s long-term development roadmap. TonUP only provides a platform for issuing projects and technical solutions.