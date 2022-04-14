Tonex (TNX) Tokenomics

Tonex (TNX) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Tonex (TNX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Tonex (TNX) Information

What is the project about? Web3 ecosystem that allows you to perform most operations on the TON blockchain.

What makes your project unique? Synthesis of a social network with web3 applications.

History of your project. We want to create a platform where everyone can create and promote their project from our service. Create tokens, attract investors, talk about your project on our social network and make this world a better place.

What’s next for your project? At the moment, we are engaged in the introduction of new tools and optimization of existing ones.

What can your token be used for? TNX allows you to receive payment to content authors, launch your advertising, receive donates, hold raffles

Official Website:
https://tonex.app
Whitepaper:
https://tonex.app/page/terms-and-conditions

Tonex (TNX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tonex (TNX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 50.00M
$ 50.00M$ 50.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 74.51K
$ 74.51K$ 74.51K
All-Time High:
$ 0.177628
$ 0.177628$ 0.177628
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00134318
$ 0.00134318$ 0.00134318
Current Price:
$ 0.00149021
$ 0.00149021$ 0.00149021

Tonex (TNX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Tonex (TNX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TNX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TNX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TNX's tokenomics, explore TNX token's live price!

TNX Price Prediction

Want to know where TNX might be heading? Our TNX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.