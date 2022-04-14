Tonex (TNX) Tokenomics
What is the project about? Web3 ecosystem that allows you to perform most operations on the TON blockchain.
What makes your project unique? Synthesis of a social network with web3 applications.
History of your project. We want to create a platform where everyone can create and promote their project from our service. Create tokens, attract investors, talk about your project on our social network and make this world a better place.
What’s next for your project? At the moment, we are engaged in the introduction of new tools and optimization of existing ones.
What can your token be used for? TNX allows you to receive payment to content authors, launch your advertising, receive donates, hold raffles
Understanding the tokenomics of Tonex (TNX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TNX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TNX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
