Discover key insights into Tomo Cat (TOMO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Tomo Cat (TOMO) Information

TOMOCAT is the descendant of the most beloved cat in Asia - Maneki Neko, being its digital representation with Tamagotchi experience:

• TomoGotchi Unique gameplay experience with combination reimagined tamagotchi and clicker mechanics with mining, leveling, personalization and mini-games.

• TomoWallet (powered by Tria) Account abstraction non-custodial wallet that lowers the entry barrier for Web3 newcomers.

• ТomoShelters Web3 Social Platform, where projects can create their own shelter with its own tasks and get access to Tomocat community.

• TomoLaunch Top opportunity to explore new Web3 projects and participate in token launches.

TRULY COMMUNITY-DRIVEN Token holders gain access to:

• Exclusive meme launchpools, • Unique NFT drops, • DAO voting that let them influence the project's direction.

With viral mechanics integrated into the app, Tomocat fosters an environment where members play a crucial role in every step forward, making it truly community-owned!