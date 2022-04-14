TOKUDA (TKD) Tokenomics
I've emerged with a bold new persona, confidently challenging all obstacles to claim the throne! Tokuda is the Legend. Right? Aren't we tired of the dog and cat dominance on the meme coin charts? It's time to push boundaries and rise to dominance - Welcome Tokuda, the new icon of innovation and power! Tokuda isn't just a meme coin, but a symbol of resilience and latent strength. Join the adventure, share this message, and journey with Tokuda on the path to glory! With creativity and community power, we can overcome any challenge and elevate Tokuda to the top!
TOKUDA (TKD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of TOKUDA (TKD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TKD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TKD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.