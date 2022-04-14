Toku (TOKU) Tokenomics
Toku (TOKU) Information
What is the project about? The Toku project aims to develop a community-driven, meme-based cryptocurrency built on the ERC blockchain that makes use of AI to assist with blockchain management.
What makes your project unique? The project is distinctive because it is focused on an advanced AI DOG that will use sophisticated codes to manage the blockchain and act as a natural tool for other projects.
History of your project. Toku was first put forth as a concept in 2022, with the goal of developing a meme cryptocurrency that would make use of AI to manage and enhance the ERC blockchain. Since then, the Toku team has been hard at work developing this technology, with a 2023 official launch planned.
What’s next for your project? The next phase for Toku will be to finish developing its AI DOG capabilities and start testing them to make sure they work effectively with the ERC blockchain. Toku will subsequently be made available as a fully operational meme-based cryptocurrency after a successful testing phase.
What can your token be used for? After completing activities like transactions or validating brand-new blocks on the chain, the Toku token can be utilized as payment or reward on the ERC blockchain. Also, it can be used as collateral in applications for decentralized financing. Also, users can exchange their tokens for cash or to make their holdings more liquid by doing so.
Toku (TOKU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Toku (TOKU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Toku (TOKU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Toku (TOKU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TOKU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TOKU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TOKU's tokenomics, explore TOKU token's live price!
TOKU Price Prediction
Want to know where TOKU might be heading? Our TOKU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.