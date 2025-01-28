Toku Price (TOKU)
The live price of Toku (TOKU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TOKU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Toku Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.14K USD
- Toku price change within the day is -0.89%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Toku to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Toku to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Toku to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Toku to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.89%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-55.39%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-71.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Toku: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.88%
-0.89%
-27.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? The Toku project aims to develop a community-driven, meme-based cryptocurrency built on the ERC blockchain that makes use of AI to assist with blockchain management. What makes your project unique? The project is distinctive because it is focused on an advanced AI DOG that will use sophisticated codes to manage the blockchain and act as a natural tool for other projects. History of your project. Toku was first put forth as a concept in 2022, with the goal of developing a meme cryptocurrency that would make use of AI to manage and enhance the ERC blockchain. Since then, the Toku team has been hard at work developing this technology, with a 2023 official launch planned. What’s next for your project? The next phase for Toku will be to finish developing its AI DOG capabilities and start testing them to make sure they work effectively with the ERC blockchain. Toku will subsequently be made available as a fully operational meme-based cryptocurrency after a successful testing phase. What can your token be used for? After completing activities like transactions or validating brand-new blocks on the chain, the Toku token can be utilized as payment or reward on the ERC blockchain. Also, it can be used as collateral in applications for decentralized financing. Also, users can exchange their tokens for cash or to make their holdings more liquid by doing so.
