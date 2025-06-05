Token 7007 Price (7007)
The live price of Token 7007 (7007) today is 0.01065344 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.04M USD. 7007 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Token 7007 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Token 7007 price change within the day is -18.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 97.30M USD
During today, the price change of Token 7007 to USD was $ -0.00243104606825437.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Token 7007 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Token 7007 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Token 7007 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00243104606825437
|-18.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Token 7007: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.58%
-18.57%
-32.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Overview The 7007 Protocol introduces the ERC-7007 standard, extending ERC-721 to empower AI-created artwork IP and enable instant creation of tradeable NFT collections. These collections trade dynamically on a bonding curve, mirroring the agility of memecoin markets. Problem AI democratizes content creation but faces significant challenges: No Copyright Protection: AI-generated works lack clear ownership, making them easy to copy and exploit. Training Data Disputes: Many AI models use unverified or unauthorized datasets, raising ethical concerns. Lack of Verifiability: Difficult to prove which AI model created a piece of content, making authenticity uncertain. Solution The 7007 Protocol introduces ERC-7007 to create a verifiable and tradeable standard for AI-generated content: Onchain Proof of AI Generations: Records AI outputs with opML proofs, ensuring verifiable authorship and provenance. Fair Monetization Framework: AI-generated content can be issued, owned, and traded like digital assets. Fully Onchain AIGC Ecosystem: Provides tools for asset issuance, verification, and transparent revenue distribution. Key Features Instant NFT Launches: Launch tradeable NFT collections instantly with AI-generated content (AIGC). Bonding Curve Technology: Enables dynamic pricing and immediate trading. ORA's Onchain AI Oracle: Enhances unpredictability/originality in AI-generated content (via random number generation). User-Friendly/Low Barrier To Entry: Anyone can create and trade AI-generated assets effortlessly. $7007 Token: The Native Trading Pair The $7007 token is the liquid backbone of the 7007 Protocol, serving as the native trading pair. The 7007 Protocol introduces the ERC-7007 standard, extending ERC-721 to empower AI-created artwork IP and enable instant creation of tradeable NFT collections. These collections trade dynamically on a bonding curve, mirroring the agility of memecoin markets.
|1 7007 to VND
₫280.3452736
|1 7007 to AUD
A$0.0162997632
|1 7007 to GBP
￡0.0077770112
|1 7007 to EUR
€0.0092684928
|1 7007 to USD
$0.01065344
|1 7007 to MYR
RM0.0449575168
|1 7007 to TRY
₺0.4191063296
|1 7007 to JPY
¥1.5240811264
|1 7007 to RUB
₽0.8450308608
|1 7007 to INR
₹0.9139586176
|1 7007 to IDR
Rp174.6465294336
|1 7007 to KRW
₩14.4747223936
|1 7007 to PHP
₱0.5924377984
|1 7007 to EGP
￡E.0.5291563648
|1 7007 to BRL
R$0.0599788672
|1 7007 to CAD
C$0.0144886784
|1 7007 to BDT
৳1.3012111616
|1 7007 to NGN
₦16.777037312
|1 7007 to UAH
₴0.4413720192
|1 7007 to VES
Bs1.03338368
|1 7007 to PKR
Rs3.00427008
|1 7007 to KZT
₸5.435385088
|1 7007 to THB
฿0.3460237312
|1 7007 to TWD
NT$0.3186443904
|1 7007 to AED
د.إ0.0390981248
|1 7007 to CHF
Fr0.0086292864
|1 7007 to HKD
HK$0.0835229696
|1 7007 to MAD
.د.م0.0979051136
|1 7007 to MXN
$0.2046525824