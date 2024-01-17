TNQ (TNQ) Tokenomics
TNQ Token: A Fundamental Overview Launched on January 17, 2024, TNQ Token is a digital asset developed by a Malaysian-based team and backed by Trinique, a leading digital private fund company specializing in fund tokenization. TNQ Token aims to empower investors with innovative blockchain-driven investment solutions. Serving as the fundamental unit of the Trinique ecosystem, TNQ Token grants holders rights and access to earn rewards based on their participation in Trinique's underlying asset portfolio through token holding.
Core Attributes: Asset-Allocation: TNQ Token stands out by allocating funds to a diversified portfolio across multiple asset classes. This strategy boosts the token's stability, offering investors a dependable foundation for their investments.
Innovative Technology: Leveraging blockchain technology, TNQ Token employs smart contracts to facilitate secure and efficient transactions. Decentralized protocols contribute to a trustless environment, ensuring the integrity of the token's operations.
Strategic Roadmap: TNQ Token's strategic roadmap outlines key milestones, including plans to expand utility, explore partnerships, and cultivate a robust community. Ongoing research and development initiatives are geared toward enhancing the token's functionality.
Community Engagement: TNQ Token prioritizes community engagement through regular updates and educational initiatives. Open communication channels are maintained to foster a sense of belonging among token holders.
Compliance and Regulation: Compliance with regulatory standards is a central tenet of TNQ Token's operations. The project is committed to transparent reporting and adherence to industry best practices, ensuring a secure and legally compliant environment for investors.
Understanding the tokenomics of TNQ (TNQ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TNQ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TNQ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
