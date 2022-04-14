Tilt Coin (TILT) Tokenomics

Tilt Coin (TILT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Tilt Coin (TILT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Tilt Coin (TILT) Information

Tilt is the native utility and governance token of the Tilt platform—your all‑in‑one Solana toolkit for trading, analysis, and on‑chain insights.

Integrated KOL Tracking: Tap into curated data on key opinion leaders’ activity and past usernames, so you never miss a trend.

Deep Token Analytics: Access real‑time metrics on liquidity, volume, and on‑chain flow to make data‑driven decisions.

Seamless Trading: Execute instant swaps with optimized routing and minimal slippage, all within the Tilt interface.

Browser Toolbar: Instantly view profile history, token performance, and contract interactions right on X —no extra tabs required.

DEX‑Paid Tracker: Monitor paid promotions and liquidity events across decentralized exchanges to spot emerging opportunities.

Live Token‑Locks Monitoring: Track on‑chain lockup schedules and unlock events in real time, ensuring you stay ahead of large token movements.

Holders of Tilt enjoy fee discounts, priority access to new features, and voting rights over platform upgrades. Power your Solana journey with Tilt —built by trenchers, for trenchers.

Official Website:
https://tilt.wtf

Tilt Coin (TILT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Tilt Coin (TILT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 171.08K
$ 171.08K$ 171.08K
Total Supply:
$ 998.71M
$ 998.71M$ 998.71M
Circulating Supply:
$ 998.71M
$ 998.71M$ 998.71M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 171.08K
$ 171.08K$ 171.08K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00134646
$ 0.00134646$ 0.00134646
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00017131
$ 0.00017131$ 0.00017131

Tilt Coin (TILT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Tilt Coin (TILT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TILT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TILT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TILT's tokenomics, explore TILT token's live price!

TILT Price Prediction

Want to know where TILT might be heading? Our TILT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.