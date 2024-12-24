Tierion Price (TNT)
The live price of Tierion (TNT) today is 0.00524549 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.24M USD. TNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Tierion Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.01 USD
- Tierion price change within the day is +0.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 428.48M USD
During today, the price change of Tierion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tierion to USD was $ -0.0002655156.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tierion to USD was $ +0.0067332085.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tierion to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002655156
|-5.06%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0067332085
|+128.36%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Tierion: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.43%
+0.31%
+4.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Tierion is launching a universal platform for data verification that operates at massive scale. Businesses safeguard and notarize important documents such as property titles and contracts to ensure anyone can prove their veracity. Surprisingly, there isn’t a universal equivalent for safeguarding digital data. Companies in healthcare, insurance, and financial services are trusted with safeguarding huge volumes of critical data. Proving the authenticity of information within these industries is currently cumbersome, expensive, and in many cases impossible.
