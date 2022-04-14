Thruster (THRUST) Tokenomics
Thruster (THRUST) Information
Thruster is a Blast-native DEX for the best Blast-native teams and tokens to build on. Thruster is deeply integrated across the Blast ecosystem, with integrations with most of the top protocols, tokens, and liquidity providers in the ecosystem. Liquidity provider tools are also essential for Thruster, and allow for better yield capture for LPs.
Thruster’s core product is automated market makers (AMM).
Automated market makers are a form of decentralized exchange (DEX) that give users the ability to make on-chain trades of utility and governance tokens without interfacing with an order book, which are often inefficient and can be manipulated (spoof orders) for longer tail assets and on higher-latency chains.
AMM protocols accomplish this by pricing deposited liquidity against specific preset curves, available at any time of the day.
Due to this automation, traders can easily access liquidity for a broad range of assets while liquidity providers can earn trading fees on positions they deposit permissionlessly into an AMM.
Thruster (THRUST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Thruster (THRUST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Thruster (THRUST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Thruster (THRUST) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of THRUST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many THRUST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
