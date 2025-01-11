ThreeFold Price (TFT)
The live price of ThreeFold (TFT) today is 0.01494124 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ThreeFold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.79K USD
- ThreeFold price change within the day is +0.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the TFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TFT price information.
During today, the price change of ThreeFold to USD was $ +0.00010497.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ThreeFold to USD was $ +0.0027335357.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ThreeFold to USD was $ +0.0127646225.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ThreeFold to USD was $ +0.005454039439924091.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00010497
|+0.71%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0027335357
|+18.30%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0127646225
|+85.43%
|90 Days
|$ +0.005454039439924091
|+57.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of ThreeFold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
+0.71%
-7.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is ThreeFold (TFT)? Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract-based infrastructure. According to its documentation, ThreeFold allows any current or future digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure. ThreeFold is driven by an open-source community of projects, stack developers, node operators, infrastructure experts and more. They focus on protecting the vision of a truly decentralized Internet infrastructure that is available, accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere. The ThreeFold Token (TFT) is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/). Who are the founders of ThreeFold? Kristof de Spiegeleer is a co-founder and CEO at ThreeFold. After completing his masters degree in computer engineering at the university of Gent, de Spiegeleer started building the first data center in Europe with PSI Net in the mid 90s. Followingly, he founded many ventures that brought significant improvements to cloud automation and Internet storage. These were then acquired by Symantec, Verizon, Oracle, TeleNet and more. In 2014, he started meeting other industry experts and co-founders of ThreeFold such as Adnan Fatayerji, Weynand Kuijpers, Owen Kemp and many more. Together, they decided to start from scratch and build the most decentralized Internet and Cloud infrastructure to power the web3 and web4 era. What makes ThreeFold Unique? ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Only by doing so could they eliminate unnecessary code and backdoors that impacted efficiency and security in the current Internet and Cloud models. ThreeFold’s state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads. With solutions highlighted by a game-changing quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world. They integrated with industry-leading tools and frameworks, and anything that runs on Linux can run on ThreeFold’s operating system. More than just an Internet or Cloud project, ThreeFold represents the substrate for the decentralized Internet and cloud. How many ThreeFold Tokens are in circulation? TFT listed on Liquid exchange in June 2020 and announced a total and maximum supply of 4,000,000,000 TFT tokens. The current supply and token distribution can be tracked in [ThreeFold Library](https://library.threefold.me/info/tfgrid/#/tokens/token_overview). According to the documentation, 75% of the total token supply will go towards node operators and the incentivization of the ecosystem. Another 19% of TFT tokens support the continued development of the ThreeFold ecosystem and technology. Lastly, the remaining 6% of the total token supply is allocated to incentivise contributors, founders and team. Where can you buy ThreeFold Tokens? TFT is available on several exchanges and Defi platforms today. ThreeFold aims to incentivise its TFT ecosystem growth towards Defi to remain in alignment with the ecosystem’s values and beliefs. The main platform to buy TFT is PancakeSwap. Other platforms: [1inch](https://app.1inch.io/#/56/swap/BNB/TFT) [Liquid](https://app.liquid.com/exchange/TFTUSDT) [BTC-Alpha](https://btc-alpha.com/en/trade/TFT_BTC) It is important to consider the fact that investing in cryptocurrency carries risk, just like any other investment.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TFT to AUD
A$0.0242048088
|1 TFT to GBP
￡0.0121024044
|1 TFT to EUR
€0.0144930028
|1 TFT to USD
$0.01494124
|1 TFT to MYR
RM0.0670861676
|1 TFT to TRY
₺0.5292187208
|1 TFT to JPY
¥2.3557853108
|1 TFT to RUB
₽1.5184782212
|1 TFT to INR
₹1.2877854756
|1 TFT to IDR
Rp244.9383214656
|1 TFT to PHP
₱0.88153316
|1 TFT to EGP
￡E.0.7549808572
|1 TFT to BRL
R$0.0914403888
|1 TFT to CAD
C$0.0215153856
|1 TFT to BDT
৳1.8225324552
|1 TFT to NGN
₦23.1645996712
|1 TFT to UAH
₴0.6317156272
|1 TFT to VES
Bs0.79188572
|1 TFT to PKR
Rs4.1606871028
|1 TFT to KZT
₸7.884492348
|1 TFT to THB
฿0.5181622032
|1 TFT to TWD
NT$0.4947044564
|1 TFT to CHF
Fr0.0135965284
|1 TFT to HKD
HK$0.1162428472
|1 TFT to MAD
.د.م0.1500100496