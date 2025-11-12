this coin is so good (GLAZE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into this coin is so good (GLAZE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

this coin is so good (GLAZE) Information Glaze is a community driven memecoin built around the concept of “glazing”, a term in meme culture that refers to overhyping, praising, and fueling attention around a person, place or thing. The project emphasizes humor, internet culture, and organic community engagement rather than complex technical promises, celebrating the viral and entertaining side of the memecoin space and crypto in general. Glaze is a community driven memecoin built around the concept of “glazing”, a term in meme culture that refers to overhyping, praising, and fueling attention around a person, place or thing. The project emphasizes humor, internet culture, and organic community engagement rather than complex technical promises, celebrating the viral and entertaining side of the memecoin space and crypto in general. Official Website: https://glazethiscoin.fun

this coin is so good (GLAZE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of this coin is so good (GLAZE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GLAZE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GLAZE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GLAZE's tokenomics, explore GLAZE token's live price!

