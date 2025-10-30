this coin is scarce (SCARCE) Price Information (USD)

this coin is scarce (SCARCE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SCARCE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SCARCE's all-time high price is $ 0.03268383, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

this coin is scarce (SCARCE) Market Information

The current Market Cap of this coin is scarce is $ 9.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCARCE is 9.94M, with a total supply of 9944423.880245. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.15K.