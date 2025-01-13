What is Thing (THING)

Thing - is a decentralized Watch2Earn token created on the Binance Blockchain. You can earn these tokens for watching the Wednesday Addams series, and also use this token in GameFi projects Thing - is the main friend of the Wednesday Addams Token and you can mine this tokens in staking and farming pools Thing is a new original token on the Binance Blockchain with WEB 3.0 technologies Thing has more initial liquidity and is the second token of the ecosystem. The tokens are dedicated to NETFLIX's top 1 TV series, WEDNESDAY. A watch to earn mechanism will be launched for the release of the second season Also in a month there will be NFT box where any participant will be able to win tokens. - smart contract renounce - liquidity blocked for 1 year Visa Card integration, Thing Game, NFT Watch2Earn, partnership with Tenet network This is second token from Wednesday (WED) team Thing Game Utilyty - Play2Earn and Watch2Earn

Thing (THING) Resource Whitepaper Official Website