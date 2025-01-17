What is TheSuiWizard (ORB)

The Sui Wizard is an AI-powered agent crafted to deliver real-time, actionable insights for the Sui blockchain community and the broader crypto market. Central to the project’s concept is the Sui Wizard, a knowledgeable adventurer and guide who lives and fictionally operates from within the fantasy realm of Decentralis. The Sui Wizard places his reliance in the Orb, a fantasy-inspired magical seer object akin to a “Palantír”. In the extended metaphor of the realm of Decentralis, the Orb represents a vast repository of private data that is made available to followers through the AI characterisation of the Sui Wizard and the revelations that follow in studying and harnessing the Orb. Associated with the Project is a cryptocurrency known as $ORB, built on $SUAI which itself is built on $SUI. Ownership of $ORB is intended to beneficially confer the benefit of the Sui Wizard’s prophecies and outputs through his manifestations online, such as on X and on the Decentralis platform itself. Owning the token $ORB does not constitute any legal ownership over any real or fictionalised asset or dataset. Instead, ownership of the token assists the developers of the project, Decentralis Labs, in delivering on the core premise: harnessing advanced analytics to provide valuable autonomous intelligence in a user-friendly, story-driven manner.

TheSuiWizard (ORB) Resource Whitepaper Official Website