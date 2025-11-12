Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 135.52M $ 135.52M $ 135.52M Total Supply: $ 134.41M $ 134.41M $ 134.41M Circulating Supply: $ 134.41M $ 134.41M $ 134.41M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 135.52M $ 135.52M $ 135.52M All-Time High: $ 1.11 $ 1.11 $ 1.11 All-Time Low: $ 0.906552 $ 0.906552 $ 0.906552 Current Price: $ 1.01 $ 1.01 $ 1.01 Learn more about Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) price Buy THBILL Now!

Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Information Theo is an institutional-grade tokenization platform that connects onchain capital to global financial markets. The platform enables access to traditional financial products like Treasury bills through tokenized infrastructure that includes deep liquidity, cross-chain functionality, and full DeFi composability from launch. Theo's first product, thBILL, demonstrates this "beyond issuance" approach by launching with complete ecosystem support across multiple chains rather than hoping for adoption over time. Theo is an institutional-grade tokenization platform that connects onchain capital to global financial markets. The platform enables access to traditional financial products like Treasury bills through tokenized infrastructure that includes deep liquidity, cross-chain functionality, and full DeFi composability from launch. Theo's first product, thBILL, demonstrates this "beyond issuance" approach by launching with complete ecosystem support across multiple chains rather than hoping for adoption over time. Official Website: https://theo.xyz

Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of THBILL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many THBILL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand THBILL's tokenomics, explore THBILL token's live price!

THBILL Price Prediction Want to know where THBILL might be heading? Our THBILL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See THBILL token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!