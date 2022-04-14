The Spirit of Gambling (TOKABU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into The Spirit of Gambling (TOKABU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The Spirit of Gambling (TOKABU) Information Tokabu is used as a symbolic badge, a representation of those who live for thrill, chance, and crypto chaos. It powers community engagement, enables access to social rituals and themed events, and serves as a tool for self-expression within the ecosystem. Holding Tokabu is less about function and more about feeling: it's a wager on the wild, a commitment to fun, and a way to join a community that doesn't take itself too seriously; except when it comes to the memes. Official Website: https://tokabu.art

The Spirit of Gambling (TOKABU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Spirit of Gambling (TOKABU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.28M $ 11.28M $ 11.28M Total Supply: $ 998.69M $ 998.69M $ 998.69M Circulating Supply: $ 998.69M $ 998.69M $ 998.69M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.28M $ 11.28M $ 11.28M All-Time High: $ 0.01342654 $ 0.01342654 $ 0.01342654 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.01129834 $ 0.01129834 $ 0.01129834

The Spirit of Gambling (TOKABU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of The Spirit of Gambling (TOKABU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TOKABU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TOKABU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

