Retirement is the coin that will make all holders Retire. This is a meme coin growing a community strong through memes, raids, and influence within the crypto community. We are developing our community to create animation content for all social media platforms like x Tiktok and youtube. All community memebers have come together to help push the narrative of our project and to get our new meme viral among all platforms. At the end of the day all wish to retire.
Understanding the tokenomics of THE RETIREMENT COIN (RETIREMENT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RETIREMENT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RETIREMENT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
