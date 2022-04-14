The Order of the Golden Bull ($GOLDEN) Information

The Order of the Golden Bull worships at the feet of our lord, the one true animal idol of crypto; The Golden Bull. Become an acolyte today and we shall manifest the fabled GOLDEN BULLRUN.

It is long prophesied that the Golden Bull shall return to our earthly realm, sparking off the GOLDEN BULLRUN and justly rewarded those that remained faithful. By worship and following of the commandments, acolytes of the Order of the Golden Bull will find their purpose and receive their rewards