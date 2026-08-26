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The live The Official 89 Coin price today is 0 USD.89 market cap is 40,042 USD. Track real-time 89 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live The Official 89 Coin price today is 0 USD.89 market cap is 40,042 USD. Track real-time 89 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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The Official 89 Coin Logo

The Official 89 Coin Price (89)

Unlisted

1 89 to USD Live Price:

$0.00005159
$0.00005159$0.00005159
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
The Official 89 Coin (89) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:27:54 (UTC+8)

The Official 89 Coin Price Today

The live The Official 89 Coin (89) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current 89 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per 89.

The Official 89 Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 40,042, with a circulating supply of 776.16M 89. During the last 24 hours, 89 traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, 89 moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The Official 89 Coin (89) Market Information

$ 40.04K
$ 40.04K$ 40.04K

--
----

$ 40.04K
$ 40.04K$ 40.04K

776.16M
776.16M 776.16M

776,157,650.2384387
776,157,650.2384387 776,157,650.2384387

The current Market Cap of The Official 89 Coin is $ 40.04K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of 89 is 776.16M, with a total supply of 776157650.2384387. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.04K.

The Official 89 Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for The Official 89 Coin

The Official 89 Coin (89) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 89 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
The Official 89 Coin (89) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of The Official 89 Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price The Official 89 Coin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for 89 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking The Official 89 Coin Price Prediction.

What is The Official 89 Coin (89)

For the past six months, my 6-year-old and I shared a running joke about 67. It was harmless, silly fun, and he absolutely loved it — so much that I couldn’t help but join in. It felt light, nostalgic, and pure. But then school started again, and everything changed. One day I made the familiar joke and he just looked at me, shook his head, and said, “Dad… it’s 89 now. Everyone knows that.”

To him, 67 was last year. Culture had already moved on. Now it’s 89.

That moment said everything. Trends shift quietly before adults notice. Kids always catch it first — and if you’re paying attention, you realize just how early you really are.

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The Official 89 Coin (89) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemMeme

About The Official 89 Coin

What is the current trading price of The Official 89 Coin?

The Official 89 Coin (89) is currently priced at $ USD, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing The Official 89 Coin's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in 89?

Investors have generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is The Official 89 Coin's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #-- with a market capitalization of $40042, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about 89?

With 776157650.2384387 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to The Official 89 Coin's recent performance?

The price range between $0.0 and $0.0 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does The Official 89 Coin stack up against similar assets?

Against other Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem tokens, 89 continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Official 89 Coin

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:27:54 (UTC+8)

The Official 89 Coin (89) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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