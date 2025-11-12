The New Genesis (GEN) Tokenomics
The New Genesis (GEN) Information
The New Genesis AI is the among the first AI-based gaming sandboxes. The game allows users to shape their own world and story in a boss-rush type of run, where the items created are used to defeat enemies.
Multiple features are present in the game, such as async multiplayer, which allows players to share their item with others by sending it inside of a "wormhole" - a portal which brings the item to a limbo. Other players will receive items in this limbo randomly during their game.
There are animated pets, a "Merchant" which allows you to purchase items from the limbo through an in-game earned currency, and community events such as the "Mysterious Anomaly" - an event in which the community decides how to approach an unknown obstacle, and based on the collective result the position of this mysterious entity with the community will be decided and written in the lore.
The New Genesis (GEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The New Genesis (GEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GEN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
