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The live The Life of a Chud price today is 0 USD.CHUD market cap is 25,360 USD. Track real-time CHUD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live The Life of a Chud price today is 0 USD.CHUD market cap is 25,360 USD. Track real-time CHUD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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The Life of a Chud Logo

The Life of a Chud Price (CHUD)

Unlisted

1 CHUD to USD Live Price:

$0.00002536
$0.00002536$0.00002536
-7.74%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
The Life of a Chud (CHUD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:26:19 (UTC+8)

The Life of a Chud Price Today

The live The Life of a Chud (CHUD) price today is $ 0, with a 8.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHUD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CHUD.

The Life of a Chud currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 25,360, with a circulating supply of 999.86M CHUD. During the last 24 hours, CHUD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00123478, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CHUD moved -- in the last hour and +9.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The Life of a Chud (CHUD) Market Information

$ 25.36K
$ 25.36K$ 25.36K

--
----

$ 25.36K
$ 25.36K$ 25.36K

999.86M
999.86M 999.86M

999,862,508.734237
999,862,508.734237 999,862,508.734237

The current Market Cap of The Life of a Chud is $ 25.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHUD is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999862508.734237. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.36K.

The Life of a Chud Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00123478
$ 0.00123478$ 0.00123478

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-8.42%

+9.49%

+9.49%

Price Prediction for The Life of a Chud

The Life of a Chud (CHUD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CHUD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
The Life of a Chud (CHUD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of The Life of a Chud could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price The Life of a Chud will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CHUD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking The Life of a Chud Price Prediction.

What is The Life of a Chud (CHUD)

Deployed on https://rapidlaunch.io

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The Life of a Chud (CHUD) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About The Life of a Chud

Which blockchain network does The Life of a Chud run on?

The Life of a Chud operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of CHUD?

The token is priced at $, marking a price movement of -8.42% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does The Life of a Chud belong to?

The Life of a Chud falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare CHUD with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of The Life of a Chud?

Its market capitalization is $25360, placing the asset at rank #7139. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of CHUD is currently circulating?

There are 999862508.734237 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for The Life of a Chud today?

Over the past day, CHUD generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, The Life of a Chud fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Life of a Chud

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:26:19 (UTC+8)

The Life of a Chud (CHUD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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