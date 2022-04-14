The Innovation Game (TIG) Tokenomics
The Innovation Game (TIG) is the network for algorithmic breakthroughs. It redefines the frontier of computational research by transforming proof-of-work into a global engine for open, autonomous innovation.
TIG creates an open, collaborative ecosystem for algorithmic research by leveraging a decentralized network of highly skilled contributors. This approach seeks to overcome limitations of centralized research models and accelerate progress in complex scientific and technological domains.
The Innovation Game (TIG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The Innovation Game (TIG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TIG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TIG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
