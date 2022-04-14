Discover key insights into The Innovation Game (TIG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

The Innovation Game (TIG) Information

The Innovation Game (TIG) is the network for algorithmic breakthroughs. It redefines the frontier of computational research by transforming proof-of-work into a global engine for open, autonomous innovation.

TIG creates an open, collaborative ecosystem for algorithmic research by leveraging a decentralized network of highly skilled contributors. This approach seeks to overcome limitations of centralized research models and accelerate progress in complex scientific and technological domains.