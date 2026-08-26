The Game Company Price Today

The live The Game Company (GMRT) price today is $ 0.03087004, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current GMRT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03087004 per GMRT.

The Game Company currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 7,329,591, with a circulating supply of 237.43M GMRT. During the last 24 hours, GMRT traded between $ 0.02920989 (low) and $ 0.03299803 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.849855, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GMRT moved +0.00% in the last hour and +21.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.01K.

The Game Company (GMRT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.33M$ 7.33M $ 7.33M Volume (24H) $ 1.01K$ 1.01K $ 1.01K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.87M$ 30.87M $ 30.87M Circulation Supply 237.43M 237.43M 237.43M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of The Game Company is $ 7.33M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.01K. The circulating supply of GMRT is 237.43M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.87M.