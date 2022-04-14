THE EAR STAYS ON (EAR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into THE EAR STAYS ON (EAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

THE EAR STAYS ON (EAR) Information After the attempted assassination of Donald trump. EAR the meme coin was launched on pump fun and subsequently taken over by the community. The coin reflects the the amazing strength of his ear, and how THE EAR STAYS ON after being struck by a bullet. The project was launched the same day from pump fun, the dev burned his supply of 10m tokens and allowed the community to take it over. within the first 24 hrs EAR seen 80m+ volume reached ath of 29m and 9000 holders Official Website: https://theearstayson.xyz/

THE EAR STAYS ON (EAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for THE EAR STAYS ON (EAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 39.74K Total Supply: $ 990.00M Circulating Supply: $ 990.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 39.74K All-Time High: $ 0.00238649 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002996 Current Price: $ 0

THE EAR STAYS ON (EAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of THE EAR STAYS ON (EAR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of EAR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many EAR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

EAR Price Prediction Want to know where EAR might be heading? Our EAR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

