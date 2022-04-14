The dev is an Ape (APEDEV) Tokenomics

The dev is an Ape (APEDEV) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into The dev is an Ape (APEDEV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
The dev is an Ape (APEDEV) Information

Welcome to $Apedev , the only meme coin where our dev is quite literally an ape. No, really—we handed the keys to our resident primate and told him to go bananas on Solana. Don’t expect fancy tech lingo or a roadmap; our roadmap is whatever banana peel our dev slips on next.

Apedev isn’t just a project; it’s an adventure. We’re here to remind the world that crypto should be fun, unpredictable, and maybe a bit wild. With our ape dev at the helm, expect swinging volatility, meme magic, and all the vibes that make Web3 what it is. We’re 100% community-driven (partially because the dev can’t type more than three words at a time).

Join us, grab some bananas, and let’s see where this jungle leads!

Official Website:
https://apedev.tech/

The dev is an Ape (APEDEV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for The dev is an Ape (APEDEV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history.

Market Cap:
$ 17.21K
$ 17.21K
Total Supply:
$ 999.69M
$ 999.69M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.69M
$ 999.69M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 17.21K
$ 17.21K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00101993
$ 0.00101993
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

The dev is an Ape (APEDEV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of The dev is an Ape (APEDEV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of APEDEV tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many APEDEV tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.