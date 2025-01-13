The dev is an Ape Price (APEDEV)
The live price of The dev is an Ape (APEDEV) today is 0.00002044 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 20.44K USD. APEDEV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The dev is an Ape Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.88 USD
- The dev is an Ape price change within the day is +2.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.85M USD
During today, the price change of The dev is an Ape to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The dev is an Ape to USD was $ -0.0000042718.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The dev is an Ape to USD was $ -0.0000097266.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The dev is an Ape to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.51%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000042718
|-20.89%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000097266
|-47.58%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of The dev is an Ape: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+2.51%
-11.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to $Apedev , the only meme coin where our dev is quite literally an ape. No, really—we handed the keys to our resident primate and told him to go bananas on Solana. Don’t expect fancy tech lingo or a roadmap; our roadmap is whatever banana peel our dev slips on next. Apedev isn’t just a project; it’s an adventure. We’re here to remind the world that crypto should be fun, unpredictable, and maybe a bit wild. With our ape dev at the helm, expect swinging volatility, meme magic, and all the vibes that make Web3 what it is. We’re 100% community-driven (partially because the dev can’t type more than three words at a time). Join us, grab some bananas, and let’s see where this jungle leads!
