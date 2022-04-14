The Dev is a Baby (BBYDEV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into The Dev is a Baby (BBYDEV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The Dev is a Baby (BBYDEV) Information The project is a token launched on Pump.fun by my baby. The community is rallying around the young baby dev in hopes that he can have a successful future, becoming the owner of 1 whole Bitcoin and beyond. The current Guinness Book of World Record's record holder for youngest millionaire is held by Jackie Coogan from the 1920s. Some members are hoping to make baby dev steal the record. 2.5% of the supply is locked away in his ledger. Official Website: https://bbydev.xyz Buy BBYDEV Now!

The Dev is a Baby (BBYDEV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Dev is a Baby (BBYDEV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.69K $ 9.69K $ 9.69K Total Supply: $ 932.33M $ 932.33M $ 932.33M Circulating Supply: $ 932.33M $ 932.33M $ 932.33M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.69K $ 9.69K $ 9.69K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about The Dev is a Baby (BBYDEV) price

The Dev is a Baby (BBYDEV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of The Dev is a Baby (BBYDEV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BBYDEV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BBYDEV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BBYDEV's tokenomics, explore BBYDEV token's live price!

BBYDEV Price Prediction Want to know where BBYDEV might be heading? Our BBYDEV price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BBYDEV token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!