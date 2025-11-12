The book of SOL (SCRIPT) Tokenomics
The book of SOL (SCRIPT) Information
$SCRIPT is a narrative-driven meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, blending crypto culture, storytelling, and community into a singular digital movement. Branded as The Book of Sol, SCRIPT isn’t just a token — it’s a cult-like ecosystem that chronicles the rise of the greatest meme coins on Solana through lore, characters, and on-chain rituals.
Designed to reward belief, creativity, and participation, SCRIPT features:
30% of the total supply burned on launch to signal long-term commitment
20% of the supply locked for 6 months to build trust and deter short-term speculation
A 69-piece NFT collection of Disciples, granting holders Early Contract Access (ECA) and rewards from the liquidity pool
Rich crypto lore built around "Solly," the prophet, and his disciples (e.g., Popcat, WIF, GigaChad, Alchemist AI)
No presale, no dev wallet allocations — fully decentralized and community-driven
SCRIPT aims to serve as both a cultural archive and a launchpad for community-backed meme coin projects on Solana.
The book of SOL (SCRIPT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The book of SOL (SCRIPT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SCRIPT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SCRIPT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
