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The live The American Dream price today is 0 USD.DREAM market cap is 13,688.95 USD. Track real-time DREAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live The American Dream price today is 0 USD.DREAM market cap is 13,688.95 USD. Track real-time DREAM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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The American Dream Logo

The American Dream Price (DREAM)

Unlisted

1 DREAM to USD Live Price:

$0.00001369
$0.00001369$0.00001369
+4.32%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
The American Dream (DREAM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:21:42 (UTC+8)

The American Dream Price Today

The live The American Dream (DREAM) price today is $ 0, with a 4.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current DREAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DREAM.

The American Dream currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,688.95, with a circulating supply of 999.92M DREAM. During the last 24 hours, DREAM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00178757, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DREAM moved -- in the last hour and +8.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The American Dream (DREAM) Market Information

$ 13.69K
$ 13.69K$ 13.69K

--
----

$ 13.69K
$ 13.69K$ 13.69K

999.92M
999.92M 999.92M

999,922,399.836763
999,922,399.836763 999,922,399.836763

The current Market Cap of The American Dream is $ 13.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DREAM is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999922399.836763. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.69K.

The American Dream Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00178757
$ 0.00178757$ 0.00178757

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+4.34%

+8.79%

+8.79%

Price Prediction for The American Dream

The American Dream (DREAM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DREAM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
The American Dream (DREAM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of The American Dream could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price The American Dream will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DREAM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking The American Dream Price Prediction.

What is The American Dream (DREAM)

The American Dream was never meant to be a shortcut. It was never a guarantee, a lottery ticket, or a viral moment away from success. At its core, it was an agreement between the individual and the system: if you are willing to work, learn, take risks, fail, and try again, you deserve the opportunity to build something meaningful over time. The American Dream Coin exists to reclaim and preserve that original meaning.

In today’s world, the Dream has been distorted. Social media compresses decades of effort into highlight reels. Financial markets reward hype more than substance. Many people feel locked out—told the game is rigged, that hard work no longer matters, that only insiders win. The result is cynicism, impatience, and disengagement. The American Dream Coin is a counter-narrative to that mindset.

This coin is not about getting rich overnight. It is about honoring the long road. It represents the reality behind every true success story: years of uncertainty, invisible work, rejection, and persistence. It stands for the immigrant who arrives with nothing but skills and belief. The founder who fails multiple times before finding product–market fit. The artist, builder, or worker who compounds effort quietly while the world looks elsewhere.

The American Dream Coin is symbolic before it is financial. It is a reminder that value is created, not extracted. That progress is nonlinear. That failure is not disqualification—it is tuition. Holding this coin is meant to feel like holding a commitment: to self-reliance, to discipline, to growth over time. Not because success is guaranteed, but because the attempt itself is meaningful.

Importantly, the coin does not deny structural challenges or inequality. Instead, it asserts something equally important: agency still matters. Choices still matter. Time and effort, when consistently applied, still change outcomes. The Dream has never been equal in starting points—but it has always been about the right to try, to build, and to rise without asking permission.

The American Dream Coin also serves as a cultural signal. It says we value builders over speculators, resilience over clout, and long-term thinking over instant gratification. It aligns with people who see wealth not just as money, but as skills, ownership, freedom, and optionality. People who understand that the most valuable things compound slowly.

Ultimately, this coin is not a finish line. It is a flag planted at the start of the journey. A shared belief that the American Dream is still alive—not as a myth, but as a process. Difficult. Imperfect. Worth it.

The American Dream Coin exists to remind us that dreams don’t expire. They’re earned.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

The American Dream (DREAM) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BONK.fun EcosystemMemeSolana Ecosystem

About The American Dream

What is the current price of The American Dream?

The American Dream is trading at $, experiencing a price movement of 4.34% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of The American Dream is $0.00178757, while the ATL is $. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of DREAM today?

The market capitalization sits at $13688.95, placing the asset at rank #7673 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is The American Dream's market participation?

The asset has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with DREAM.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999922399.836763 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does The American Dream fall under?

The American Dream is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,BONK.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact DREAM's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables DREAM to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The American Dream

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:21:42 (UTC+8)

The American Dream (DREAM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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