The Amazing Digital Circus (TADC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00002772 $ 0.00002772 $ 0.00002772 24H Low $ 0.00003253 $ 0.00003253 $ 0.00003253 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00002772$ 0.00002772 $ 0.00002772 24H High $ 0.00003253$ 0.00003253 $ 0.00003253 All Time High $ 0.00084215$ 0.00084215 $ 0.00084215 Lowest Price $ 0.00002643$ 0.00002643 $ 0.00002643 Price Change (1H) -1.40% Price Change (1D) +8.53% Price Change (7D) +7.69% Price Change (7D) +7.69%

The Amazing Digital Circus (TADC) real-time price is $0.00003055. Over the past 24 hours, TADC traded between a low of $ 0.00002772 and a high of $ 0.00003253, showing active market volatility. TADC's all-time high price is $ 0.00084215, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002643.

In terms of short-term performance, TADC has changed by -1.40% over the past hour, +8.53% over 24 hours, and +7.69% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

The Amazing Digital Circus (TADC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.89K$ 30.89K $ 30.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.89K$ 30.89K $ 30.89K Circulation Supply 999.95M 999.95M 999.95M Total Supply 999,953,421.491079 999,953,421.491079 999,953,421.491079

The current Market Cap of The Amazing Digital Circus is $ 30.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TADC is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999953421.491079. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.89K.