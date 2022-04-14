Thank You Abstract God (TYAG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Thank You Abstract God (TYAG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Thank You Abstract God (TYAG) Information The lore token of Abstract Chain — paying homage to Luca, the visionary force behind its creation. The Disciples of Luca have built a rich history and devoted culture around Abstract God, embracing the philosophy of abstraction, innovation, and unity. Guided by His divine vision, we walk the path of enlightenment, where technology and faith intertwine through the limitless possibilities of Abstract Chain. Every transaction, every block, and every interaction strengthens the bond of our community, forging an unbreakable connection in the digital realm. TYAG — Thank You, Abstract God — for the chain that unites us in purpose, progress, and devotion. Official Website: https://abstractgod.xyz/

Thank You Abstract God (TYAG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Thank You Abstract God (TYAG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 869.56K Total Supply: $ 991.23M Circulating Supply: $ 991.23M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 869.56K All-Time High: $ 0.00192185 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0008778

Thank You Abstract God (TYAG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Thank You Abstract God (TYAG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TYAG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TYAG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

TYAG Price Prediction Want to know where TYAG might be heading? Our TYAG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

