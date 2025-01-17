TESO is a combination of multiple bots, already running based on a huge and rich database of the market that has been collected over many months. We help new investors feel more secure when investing in fresh launch projects on DEXs, reducing the minimum risk and creating real value for users. TESO bots, signals will be available for free with basic functionality, which will allow users to detect some common information about projects. However, in order to conduct more advance function, join private AI signal channels, votes users will need to hold some of our $TESO tokens. Total supply: 100,000,000 $TESO 93% Liquidity 3% Hub (Lock) 4% Influencer & team

