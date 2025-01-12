TeleSwap Price (TSWAP)
The live price of TeleSwap (TSWAP) today is 0.0013888 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.39M USD. TSWAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TeleSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 8.30K USD
- TeleSwap price change within the day is -4.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of TeleSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TeleSwap to USD was $ -0.0002485757.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TeleSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TeleSwap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.05%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002485757
|-17.89%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TeleSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
-4.05%
-17.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TeleSwap is a Telegram mini app Cross-Chain Swap Exchange built on The Open Network. The exchange is backed up by TON blockchain and Ston.fi. What makes it outstanding is that exchange doesn't ask for wallet connect or previous sign up. Our main goal is to create a space without borders and show the crypto space what a true decentralisation means. Aswell we are partnering with all project with huge potential and offering them a help by providing our bridging service and crafting unique API and widgets.
