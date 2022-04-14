TELE (TELE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TELE (TELE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TELE (TELE) Information Secured grant from TON foundation, TonX stands as a pioneering decentralized social protocol powered by TON, offering users an avenue to unlock earnings through their personal social networks. Rooted within the Telegram ecosystem, our vision is to seamlessly unite millions of users while incentivizing both Web2 and Web3 users to ascend as personal social graph influencers, fostering the growth of countless decentralized communities. Official Website: https://teleprotocol.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.tonx20.com/ Buy TELE Now!

TELE (TELE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TELE (TELE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.10B $ 2.10B $ 2.10B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 178.78K $ 178.78K $ 178.78K All-Time High: $ 0.00347177 $ 0.00347177 $ 0.00347177 All-Time Low: $ 0.00004415 $ 0.00004415 $ 0.00004415 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about TELE (TELE) price

TELE (TELE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TELE (TELE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TELE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TELE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TELE's tokenomics, explore TELE token's live price!

