Teddy Dollar Price (TSD)
The live price of Teddy Dollar (TSD) today is 1.58 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Teddy Dollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 59.73 USD
- Teddy Dollar price change within the day is +4.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Teddy Dollar to USD was $ +0.063459.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Teddy Dollar to USD was $ +0.0146726700.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Teddy Dollar to USD was $ +0.9432849640.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Teddy Dollar to USD was $ +0.8928862506225552.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.063459
|+4.18%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0146726700
|+0.93%
|60 Days
|$ +0.9432849640
|+59.70%
|90 Days
|$ +0.8928862506225552
|+129.95%
Discover the latest price analysis of Teddy Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
+4.18%
+3.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Teddy Cash is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to draw interest-free loans against AVAX used as collateral. Loans are paid out in TSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Learn more about these mechanisms in our documentation. https://docs.teddy.cash/ The Teddy Dollar (TSD) is the first stablecoin on the Avalanche network that uses AVAX as collateral. In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing TSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Teddy Cash as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free. The Teddy Cash protocol offers interest-free loans and is more capital efficient than other borrowing systems (i.e. less collateral is needed for the same loan). Instead of selling AVAX to have liquid funds, you can use the protocol to lock up your AVAX, borrow against the collateral to withdraw TSD, and then repay your loan at a future date.
|1 TSD to AUD
A$2.5438
|1 TSD to GBP
￡1.2956
|1 TSD to EUR
€1.5326
|1 TSD to USD
$1.58
|1 TSD to MYR
RM7.11
|1 TSD to TRY
₺56.1848
|1 TSD to JPY
¥246.2114
|1 TSD to RUB
₽162.0606
|1 TSD to INR
₹136.8438
|1 TSD to IDR
Rp25,901.6352
|1 TSD to PHP
₱92.4932
|1 TSD to EGP
￡E.79.6162
|1 TSD to BRL
R$9.5748
|1 TSD to CAD
C$2.2752
|1 TSD to BDT
৳192.0964
|1 TSD to NGN
₦2,457.216
|1 TSD to UAH
₴66.6444
|1 TSD to VES
Bs85.32
|1 TSD to PKR
Rs440.7252
|1 TSD to KZT
₸838.19
|1 TSD to THB
฿54.431
|1 TSD to TWD
NT$52.0136
|1 TSD to CHF
Fr1.4378
|1 TSD to HKD
HK$12.2924
|1 TSD to MAD
.د.م15.8948