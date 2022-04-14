Team Mysten (MYSTEN) Tokenomics
MYSTEN is a meme token on the Sui blockchain, parodying Mysten Labs, the creators of Sui, while taking on a Pokémon theme. Team Rocket turns into Team Mysten with each founder finding a new look. Mysten focuses heavily on community engagement by inviting everyone to create their own Mystémon using Pokémon-themed telegram character creation tool, MystenDex, and then wearing it or sharing it. Together Evan, Sam Adeniyi and their Mystémon are ready to blast off again.
Understanding the tokenomics of Team Mysten (MYSTEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MYSTEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MYSTEN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.