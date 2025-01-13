Tari World Price (TARI)
The live price of Tari World (TARI) today is 0.120877 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TARI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Tari World Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.11K USD
- Tari World price change within the day is +0.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0009385
|+0.78%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0138148026
|-11.42%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0060694275
|-5.02%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0140290527444349
|-10.39%
Discover the latest price analysis of Tari World: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
+0.78%
+0.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The TARI WORLD platform provides compensation through real Estate NFT transactions and ecosystem participation in the actual map rendering space. The TARI WORLD's goal is to build a diverse and unique metaverse town by matching users based on common interests and forming their own communities.The TARI WORLD will provide all services related to total viral and business by grafting Web 3.0 technology for development of metaverse environment and blockchain technology for NFT issuance and transaction. Generation MZ, who can adapt and utilize this environment the quickest, shall be the core target. Therefore, entertainment services which meet their interest will be provided in the early stage of service, and the content pool will be gradually expanded.
