Tardigrades Cult (TARD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.00016939 Lowest Price $ 0.00000647 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +4.81%

Tardigrades Cult (TARD) real-time price is $0.0000069. Over the past 24 hours, TARD traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. TARD's all-time high price is $ 0.00016939, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000647.

In terms of short-term performance, TARD has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +4.81% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Tardigrades Cult (TARD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.86K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.86K Circulation Supply 993.38M Total Supply 993,378,320.494602

The current Market Cap of Tardigrades Cult is $ 6.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TARD is 993.38M, with a total supply of 993378320.494602. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.86K.